Route Fire burns hundreds of acres alongside Interstate 5 in California, resulting in multiple road closures

In this aerial photo released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations traffic passes the Route fire, a brush wildfire off Interstate 5 north of Castaic, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations via AP

Road closures on Interstate 5 remain in place near Templin Highway in California.

Crews from the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are working on suppressing the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.



Late Saturday afternoon, the Route Fire began burning around 4 p.m. on both the eastern and western sides of Interstate 5 near Templin Highway in California, resulting in several road closures.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that the interstate was closed in both directions and the fire had reached 400 acres by 7 p.m.