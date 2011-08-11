ROUT BACK ON: Dow Off 400, Bank Of America Below $7

Just over 40 minutes to go, and the rout is back on.



After getting pulverized earlier in the day, stocks had tried to make a comeback around 1:30:2:00, and the Dow came back to down just 150, while the other major indices were down about 1%.

But the selling has resumed big time, and ominously the banks are leading the way lower, with Bank of America below $7, and Citigroup getting smashed as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.