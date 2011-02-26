Guess Which Daily Deals Site Is Unveling A New Ad Campaign During Sunday's Oscars?

A lot has happened in the Daily Deal space since our last roundup. Virgin is launching a Daily Deals, while Virgin America launched its new Chicago routes with Groupon. The NYT is launching a deal site too, and you won’t believe who’ll be showing up at the Oscar’s this Sunday! Here’s your Friday round-up:



The Grey Lady gets into the game with TimesLimited, a new daily deal offering coming soon from the New York Times. The splash page doesn’t reveal too much, but the merchants will apparently be limited to NYT advertisers: “TimesLimited features offers from select New York Times advertisers. Each offer is only available for a limited time and in limited quantities.” [@amishjani]

Internet marketer ReachLocal acquired DealOn for $10 million on Tuesday. ReachLocal now has access to DealOn’s 18 Daily Deal markets and former CEO Rich Razgaitis is now GM of ReachLocal Deals. ReachLocal founder and CEO Zorik Gordon is hoping the acquisition will help his company permeate the SMB marketplace created by Daily Deals. [VatorNews]

Virgin America promoted its new Chicago-based routes to LAX and SFO: $77 worth of credits for only $7 through hometown hero Groupon, while Virgin Group is considering launching a deal offering of its own. [CNET] [Daily Deal Media]

Could Daily Deals be coming to Priceline? After failing to acquire DealOn, the “name-your-own-price” site is in hot pursuit of buying a different Groupon clone. [SFGate]

Riding high on a successful January and Super Bowl campaign, LivingSocial will be unveiling a brand-new ad campaign during this Sunday’s Oscar telecast. [Forbes]

Nordstrom entered the Daily Deal space by acquiring flash sale site Haute Look for $270 million in stock. The Seattle-based department store chain is hoping the move will give it a competitive edge on competitors Saks and Neiman Marcus. [WSJ]

