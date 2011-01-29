Three Business Cards With Cash Rewards And No Annual Fees

By Beverly Blair Harzog



I don’t know about you, but I like my cash rewards card to come without an annual fee. It really diminishes the value of getting cash back when you have to fork over a chunk of money just to use the card for a year.

So I found three cash back cards for small business owners that have excellent cash rewards and no annual fees. If you use one of these cards for your business expenses and pay your balance off monthly, you’ll reap plenty of cash rewards.

SimplyCash® Business Card from American Express OPEN

I like the way this credit card helps you pay for your operating expenses. Up to $12,000, you get 5 per cent cash back rewards for wireless telephone service and office supplies, and 3 per cent cash back on gas.

After you spend $12,000, you get 1 per cent cash back on these categories. But you also get 1 per cent on all other eligible purchases.

There are no limits to the amount of cash back you can earn. This card offers a zero per cent introductory APR on purchases for six, nine, or 12 months. After that, you’ll get a 13.24 per cent, 16.24 per cent, or 19.24 per cent (V) APR, depending on your credit history.

Cash Rewards for Business Visa® Credit Card from Bank of America

You get 3 per cent cash back for each $1 spent on purchases at office supply stores, computer network services and gas stations. Earn 1 per cent cash back on all other purchases.

You can earn unlimited cash rewards, but the rewards expire after three years. You have an option to directly deposit cash back rewards into a Bank of America checking account. Note: Cash rewards checks expire 90 days after date of issue.

This card offers a zero per cent introductory APR on purchases for the first nine billing cycles. After that, you’ll get an 11.24 per cent to 21.24 per cent (V) APR.

Ink Cash (SM) Business Card with Unlimited Cash Back

After your first purchase, you earn 10,000 bonus points, which is worth $100 cash back (1 point = $.01). You earn 1 point for each $1 of purchases. Get two extra points per $1 spent—a total of three points–on eligible business purchases, including hardware stores, dining, and gas stations.

There are no limits to the amount of purchases that earn one point; but the maximum amount of purchases that earn three points is capped at $2,000 (4,000 points) per billing cycle.

This card offers a zero per cent introductory APR on purchases for the first six billing cycles. After that, you’ll get a 13.24 per cent to 19.24 per cent (V) APR.

This post originally appeared at Credit.com

