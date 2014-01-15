Several Retailers Have Reported Horrible Numbers

Retail sales climbed 0.2% in December, and core retail sales ex-autos were up 0.6% on the month beating expectations.

But everything retailers have said suggests otherwise. In fact, most of them seem to have had a rough go of it this holiday season.

Many were hit by slower sales as shoppers didn’t make it to the stores till closer to the Christmas holiday. And competitive holiday sales impacted overall performance.

This prompted a string of retailers to cut guidance. Some like Macy’s didn’t report an earnings hit, but announced job cuts and store closures. We included commentary from the retailers wherever possible.

Here’s a quick round-up:

Lululemon: Yoga gear maker Lululemon cut its Q4 forecast and expects net revenue in the $US513 million to $US518 million range, down from a previous estimate of $US535 million – $US540 million. The EPS guidance was also cut to $US0.71 to $US0.73, down from $US0.78 to $US0.80. “We were on track to deliver on our sales and earnings guidance through the month of December; however, since the beginning of January, we have seen traffic and sales trends decelerate meaningfully,” CFO John Currie said in a press release. “Based on this recent performance and assuming these trends continue through the remainder of January, we are reducing our outlook for the fourth quarter.”

The department store company lowered its 2013 adjusted EPS guidance to between $US1.10 to $US1.15 down from $US1.20 to $US1.30. “Traffic slowed in the weeks leading to Christmas and we were not able to maintain our early positive sales trend,” CEO Michael Glazer said in a press release. “Our overall performance was impacted by the highly promotional sales environment for apparel retailers as well as the difficult retail calendar.” Macy’s: Macy’s plans to close five of its 800 stores and cut 2,500 jobs. The retailer was the outlier in that it saw comp store sales rise 4.3% in what was a largely challenging holiday season for other retailers. “Even in a questionable macroeconomic environment with challenging weather in multiple states, the positive response from our customers during the holiday season is yet another vote of confidence that our well-established strategies continue to work for us,” Macy’s CEO Terry J. Lundgren said in a press release.

Meanwhile, J.C. Penney investors punished the stock after the company merely noted that it was “pleased” with its holiday performance but refrained from releasing any numbers.

We saw November’s retail sales revised down, and we’ll see if December’s numbers are revised down.

