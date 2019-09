Greenwich’s Round Hill Club is shooting down the Guest of a Guest story that the Noel’s were thrown out.



“It is not true. The Noels are certainly members in good standing,” according to the club manager, Dennis Meermans.

See? Those society types don’t have the high standards you thought they did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.