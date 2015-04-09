ROUHANI: Iran won't sign the nuclear deal unless sanctions are lifted first

REUTERS/Keith Bedford Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani laughs as he speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York, September 26, 2013.

Iran will agree to a final nuclear accord with six major powers only if all sanctions imposed on the country over its disputed nuclear work are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday.

“We will not sign any deal unless all sanctions are lifted on the same day … We want a win-win deal for all parties involved in the nuclear talks,” Rouhani said.

The tentative deal between Iran and the six powers on curbing Iran’s nuclear work, reached a last week in the Swiss city of Lausanne, revived hopes of an end to sanctions in return for limits on the Iranian atomic program.

Iran wants sanctions to be lifted altogether and at once, but the United States made it clear on Monday that sanctions would have to be phased out gradually under the final nuclear pact.

A deadline for reaching the final agreement is June 30 and Iran, the United States,Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the deal.al.

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.