Rangers player who punched Jose Bautista in the face suspended 8 games

The MLB has reportedly suspended Rangers second-baseman Rougned Odor eight games for his brawl with Toronto slugger Jose Bautista, which he is planning to appeal. Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan added that along with the suspension, Odor will receive a $5,000 fine.

Blue Jays manager Jeff Gibbons has also reportedly been suspended three games for returning to the field after being ejected, according to ESPN.

The fisticuffs between Odor and Bautista occurred during a day-game on May 15, after Bautista slid hard into second during the 8th inning of a one-run game. Odor shoved Bautista, and when the two came together Odor landed a hard right-handed cross, which knocked off Bautista’s helmet and sunglasses.

Bautista had reached base one player earlier, when Rangers rookie pitcher Matt Bush hit him in the ribs. The entire melee dates back to last year’s playoffs, though. The two ball clubs met in the ALDS, and the Rangers were infuriated when Bautista unleashed a now-legendary bat flip. They waited until their final meeting of this season to retaliate, which sparked a familiar conversation about the unwritten rules of baseball.

No suspension for Bautista has been announced, though this does not necessarily mean he will not be suspended in the coming days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.