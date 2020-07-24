Read a rough draft of the GOP's initial relief bill proposal, which is circulating around the highest levels of Congress

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Business Insider obtained a rough outline of the initial GOP coronavirus relief bill is being circulated among top aides in Congress.

The summary indicates how congressional Republicans broke apart from the White House on some of its initial priorities, like zeroing out additional funding for virus testing.

The amount of additional stimulus checks were not yet determined, and details were scarce on enhanced unemployment benefits. But it would be lower than $US600.

Other elements included an increased tax deduction for business meals from 50% to 100% and easing small business loan terms under the Payroll Protection Program.

A rough outline of the initial coronavirus relief bill is being circulated among top aides in Congress, and it was obtained by Business Insider.

The summary contains a slew of provisions dealing with coronavirus relief efforts and others that are further afield. And it indicates how congressional Republicans broke apart from the White House on some of the priorities it initially sought for the spending package.

The GOP wants allocate around $US25 billion for coronavirus testing. Initially, the Trump administration attempted to entirely eliminate that funding. It would also fund $US26 billion in vaccine research.

It outlines $US105 billion for schools, keeping in line with parts of the GOP plan that have already been made public. But it conditions only a small part of that federal aid to schools reopening, another prime concern of the Trump administration.

The GOP also seeks to ramp up aid to small businesses by easing the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program to covering worker payrolls and designing a new loan program for “operating expenses.”

Other elements include an increased deduction for business meals from 50% to 100% in what appears to be an effort to encourage dining at restaurants. Another measure would also provide $US20 billion in direct payments for farmers.

The summary also explicitly left out additional aid to state and local governments, which have confronted massive budget shortfalls due to falling tax revenues. The GOP, however, expects to negotiate an unspecified amount with Democrats.

Democrats are seeking to provide nearly $US1 trillion for states – the same level of spending that the GOP is aiming in its opening coronavirus relief plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to comment on the memo.

The GOP’s efforts to release a full stimulus package and kickstart negotiations with Democrats fell apart on Thursday amid sharp disagreements on unemployment aid.

Republicans also jettisoned the payroll-tax cut from the legislation on Thursday, which had been a key priority for President Donald Trump. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans would seek to structure federal unemployment aid so it amounts to 70% of jobless person’s past wages.

