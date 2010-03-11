Roubini's Sidekick Motianey: We Are Headed To A World Of Inflation

RGE Monitor analyst Arun Motianey is on CNBC this morning, though mainly he’s being advertised as Nouriel Roubini’s chief fixed income strategist. Seriously, they’ve mentioned Roubini’s name more times than his.



So, what’s next in his view: “We are headed for a world of inflation.”

With debt swamping governments from here to Europe to Japan, there’s no alternative but for weak currencies and high inflation.

(Oh, just one problem says Motianey: if central banks are too obsessed with price stability then we’ll get deflation.)

