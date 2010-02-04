Roubini: What Russia Needs Is A Good Crisis, So It Can Fix Itself

Will Russia ever not be a country run by corrupt thugs that extract tribute from major industries?



Maybe, says Nouriel Roubini, but to actually reform their economy, they’re going to need a good crisis first.

Here he is in Moscow, slamming the government corruption, and saying perhaps it will take a good oil shock (to the downside, obviously) to really jar the company out of its problems.



