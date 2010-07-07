Roubini: We Have Avoided Depression... For Now

Nouriel Roubini spoke with CNBC this morning and made clear that the government needs to take action over unemployment.



Roubini says that we have avoided a depression, but that a slowdown in Europe and Japan, coupled with a rising dollar, will be a problem for U.S. companies.

Roubini says that for a year or so, we don’t have to worry about bond vigilantes attacking U.S. debt.



