US

Roubini: We Have Avoided Depression... For Now

Gregory White

Nouriel Roubini spoke with CNBC this morning and made clear that the government needs to take action over unemployment.

Roubini says that we have avoided a depression, but that a slowdown in Europe and Japan, coupled with a rising dollar, will be a problem for U.S. companies.

Roubini says that for a year or so, we don’t have to worry about bond vigilantes attacking U.S. debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.