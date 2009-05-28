Roubini Warns Of A Double-Dip Recession

He sees the green shoots and says the recession is nearing its end, but Nouriel Roubini is also warning of a possible double dip.



Reuters: “I still expect that economic growth in the U.S. is going to be negative through Q4, and that we’ll see positive growth in Q1,” Roubini told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Seoul Digital Forum.

But:

Roubini stood by a recent article in which he mentioned the possibility of a “perfect storm” in 2010.

“There is even a risk of a double dip, a W-shaped recession at the end of next year,” he said, a combination of rising oil prices, rising public debt and increases in real interest rates, rising concerns about inflation and the expiration of a number of tax cuts in the United States.

