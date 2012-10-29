ROUBINI: 'US Airlines Are The Most Pathetic Antediluvian Pieces Of Junk Ever'

Gus Lubin
nouriel roubini

Photo: From en.wikipedia.org

The airlines are going to rue the day they ever messed with “Doctor Doom” Nouriel Roubini.

The famous economist is going on an epic Twitter rant right now.

First it sounds like he had a bad flight on British Airways:

