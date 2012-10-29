ROUBINI: 'US Airlines Are The Most Pathetic Antediluvian Pieces Of Junk Ever'

Photo: From en.wikipedia.org
The airlines are going to rue the day they ever messed with “Doctor Doom” Nouriel Roubini.
The famous economist is going on an epic Twitter rant right now.
First it sounds like he had a bad flight on British Airways:
@british_airways UK-US First Class is worse than Coach: seats are smaller, plugs don’t work with cell/computers & video screen is 3inch wide
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
@british_airways UK-US First Class is worse than Coach Class: they upgraded Business Class but not First Class.A total rip-off to avoid!
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
Then it sounds like US Airways canceled his flight:
US airlines should declare bankruptcy & shut down: they just canceled my Shuttle from DC to NY.Their planes are turkeys that can’t fly
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
@usairways should declare bankruptcy & shut down: my DC-NY Shuttle canceled due to mechanical prob. Their planes are turkeys that can’t fly
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
It would be merging 2 turkeys that can’t fly @shteyngart: Can you imagine what the proposed merger of US Air and American would look like?
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
US airlines are the most pathetic anti-deluvian pieces of junks ever flying. & they use octogenarians that should have retired 20 years ago
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
On top of all @usairways stewardesses are useless & fucking rude as they are cranky & hate doing their jobs. They should just retire in mass
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
Actually they canceled due to “mechan probs”@delong: they can fly, they are all trying to get planes to midwest out of the path of the storm
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
Customers treated like cattle @pepapedraza: @usairways is there an explanation to the pathetic service of most of US airlines?Why so bad?
— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 28, 2012
Don’t miss: The 10 Worst Airlines In The World >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.