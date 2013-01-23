Davos Has Turned Tweeting Into A Competition, And People On Twitter Are Horrified

Julia La Roche

Nouriel Roubini Tweeted that he made it to No. 3 spot on the World Economic Forum’s Twitter board and then a bunch of people turned up the snark on the economist.

Roubini Twitter

Photo: Twitter.com/Nouriel

From @EpicureanDeal: 

Epicurean Deal

Photo: Twitter.com/EpicureanDeal

From WSJ’s Charles Forelle: 

Charles Forelle

Photo: Twitter.com/charlesforelle

And Paul Kedrosky:

image

Anyway, if the goal is to get more people tweeting about Davos, then it seems to have worked.

