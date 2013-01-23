Davos Has Turned Tweeting Into A Competition, And People On Twitter Are Horrified

Nouriel Roubini Tweeted that he made it to No. 3 spot on the World Economic Forum’s Twitter board and then a bunch of people turned up the snark on the economist.



Photo: Twitter.com/Nouriel

From @EpicureanDeal:

Photo: Twitter.com/EpicureanDeal

From WSJ’s Charles Forelle:

Photo: Twitter.com/charlesforelle

And Paul Kedrosky:

Anyway, if the goal is to get more people tweeting about Davos, then it seems to have worked.

Davos has posted huge Tweet scoreboard over opening schmooze. Guess who’s beating Issa, Bremmer, Velshi, and Roubini? twitter.com/hblodget/statu… — Henry Blodget (@hblodget) January 22, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.