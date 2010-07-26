Roubini: The Stress Tests Weren't Strong Enough, And Growth Will Be Miserable For 2-3 Years

Heads up to fans of Dr. Doom.
Nouriel Roubini is on Squawk Box this morning, talking Europe, the US economy, and the rest of the news.
A few points:
- Of course the stress tests weren’t stressful enough.
- Q2 GDP growth will come in at 2%.
- El-Erian’s “new normal” is right, and US growth will be sluggish for years.
- Nominal unemployment will be around 9% in about 6-9 months.
We shall update as warranted.
