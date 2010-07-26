Roubini: The Stress Tests Weren't Strong Enough, And Growth Will Be Miserable For 2-3 Years

Joe Weisenthal
Nouriel Roubini

Heads up to fans of Dr. Doom.

Nouriel Roubini is on Squawk Box this morning, talking Europe, the US economy, and the rest of the news.

A few points:

  • Of course the stress tests weren’t stressful enough.
  • Q2 GDP growth will come in at 2%.
  • El-Erian’s “new normal” is right, and US growth will be sluggish for years.
  • Nominal unemployment will be around 9% in about 6-9 months.

We shall update as warranted.

