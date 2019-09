It seems Nouriel Roubini’s stud-quotient isn’t totally inverse to the S&P 500.



As you can see from a new batch of pics obtained by Gawker, “Dr. Doom” is still partying with the ladies. Check out the whole batch >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.