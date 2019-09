During his interview with Bloomberg TV, Nouriel Roubini says the S&P will remain “flat over the year.”



“The markets in my view are going to do OK in the first half of the year, but expect there to be a massive slow down in growth in the second half of the year.”

Watch Nouriel below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.