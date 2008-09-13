Roubini's Heartwarming Recap of Global Economic Crisis To Kick Off Your Weekend

As Bank of America, JC Flowers, and Barclays play hard to get and Lehman frantically tries to salvage its shareholders at least a couple of dollars a share, Nouriel Roubini stops by Bloomberg TV to remind us that all this is just the beginning.



As always, we admire Nouriel’s conviction, clarity, and accuracy. And there’s something about that matter-of-fact delivery that makes the message even more disturbing.

(To watch the video, look for the thumbnail at the bottom of the home page)

