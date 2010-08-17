Roubini Lays Out His Vision For Thwarting A Generation Of Greedy Gordon Gekkos

Economist Nouriel Roubini wrote a guest post on Project Syndicate about the pervasive greedy culture on Wall Street.



He shows that greed regularly reappears during a financial crisis and that the way authorities are trying to stop the recurring chorus aren’t working.

Greedy bankers will out-think new regulations everytime.

So here’s what should be done to thward greedy Gordon Gekkos, according to Nouriel Roubini:

– compensation schemes should be changed, stressing bonuses based on long-term results instead of short-term ones.

– the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act that separated commercial from investment banking was an error.

– The bulk of conflict of interests that are existing in financial firms has to be removed.

– Greed has to be curbed by “fear of loss”. That means that a “Too big to fail” institution should be afraid to be broken up instead of bailed out.

His guest article is really a warning. If nothing is done, says Roubini, we’ll end up with an unimaginably nastier and greedier generation of bankers.

Read the full commentary here>>

