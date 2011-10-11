ROUBINI: The Recession Is Guaranteed, The Only Question Now Is How Bad It Will Be

Photo: From Nouriel Roubini’s yfrog page

BREAKING: Nouriel Roubini sees bad times ahead for the economy.The only question is: How bad?



CNBC:

“The question is not whether or if there is going to be a double dip, but whether it’s going to be mild or severe with another financial crisis,” Roubini told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul. “The answer on that depends on the euro zone.”

Regardless of what camp you’re in (double dip, weak growth, muddle through, etc.) it seems that the question of whether the eurozone will produce some kind of event shock is a huge one. Even the muddle-through, no recession folks can’t discount the possibility of something disorderly happening, causing a crisis.

And so the world waits quietly on tiny Slovakia to save it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.