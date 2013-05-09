ROUBINI: The Market Rally Might Go On For Another Year Or Two

Nouriel Roubini was just on CNBC, broadcasting live from the SALT Conference in Las Vegas.



Roubini has been warning that we are in the midst of a new asset bubble that could end in a crash bigger than that in 2008.

However, he’s playing it really safe with the market calls.

CNBC anchor Scott Wapner posed the question to Roubini: “You think we have a little bit of runway left for this [upward] market move that we’ve seen. How long?”

Roubini replied:

It could go on for another year or two.

Of course, there are two forces. Growth is slow. Earnings growth is also slowing down. Top line and bottom line are not as good as they used to be, but margins are high. They could correct, somehow, over time.

But you have the gravitational forces of slow economy leading eventually to correction, but then the levitational forces of QEs, zero policy rates, more money coming in the market – not just from the U.S., but from other economies – it’s going to levitate asset prices.

So, as I pointed out, this might lead to a generalized credit and equity and asset bubble in the next year or two, followed by a crash.

Bu for the next year or so, as long as the economy grows 1.5-2%, and you have easy money, this market can go higher.

This is a pretty standard take. Economic expansion isn’t living up to expectations, but stocks keep rising anyway. Roubini’s story is now pretty well hedged.

