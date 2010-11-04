ROUBINI: QE2 Will Be Followed By QE3 And QE4 And None Will Stop World From Going To Hell In Handbasket

In case you awoke feeling sunny this morning, Nouriel Roubini has weighed in from Jo-burg:



Westwood Capital’s Dan Alpert has a similar take, arguing that Bernanke just rearranged a few deck chairs on the most famous ocean liner:

$75 million a month was a number without conviction – it is notable only because it is midway between 50 and 100.

The 30 year adding 14bps in yield is not exactly what the Fed had in mind when it began advertising the cruise schedule for QE2. Those who bought tickets early and rallied the 30 year to the mid 3’s in yield, are feeling like they bought passage on the Titanic.

But, now that the Fed has announced it is nearly out of the picture, don’t tear up those Titanic tickets too soon. The economy is still in iceberg-laden waters and inflation is a mirage.

