ROUBINI: 'The New QE Season Is About To Start As Advanced Economies Sink Into A Double Dip'

Photo: ap

Nouriel Roubini is tweeting up a storm this morning. In case you missed it, he doesn’t expect a QE announcement today but says one is inevitable by year end. Expect the same for developed economies everywhere.Via @Nouriel:



The new QE season is about to start as advanced economies sink into a double dip: BoJ, BoE, SNB, Fed, ECB…

BoE MPC members Weale, Posen and others openly speaking of more QE

SNB already reduced rates and increased liquidity—QE—to stop the CHF from rising further. More QE to come

BoJ already in QE with 100bn fund for forex intervention to stop rise of Yen. More to come as economy slumps

Fed to proceed with QE3 by year end at the latest, as the economy double dips. Menu of options previewed today without formal announcement

Even pig-headed ECB, that mistakenly raised policy rates, will reverse itself and cut rates (QE) to rescue sinking EZ economy, banks & sovs

Pragmatic Draghi’s first policy action, as new ECB Prez, will be to cut – not raise – the policy rate and have easier monetary policy

