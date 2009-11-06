Roubini Plans Six-Fold Expansion At His Consulting Firm RGE Monitor

As we’ve noted before, it doesn’t look as though the economic comeback, and the V-shaped stock rally has done much to dampen Nouriel Roubini’s star power. He still parties with young ladies. He still appears on CNBC. He still writes op-eds in the Financial Times that put the fear of god into people.



And now he’s planning a major expansion of his economic research and consulting firm RGE Monitor.

And, according to UK’s The Independant, it sounds like it will be much more targeted to investors:

The depths of a financial crisis might not seem the most auspicious moment to be setting up a new investment advisory business, even if you are one of the bigger optimists about the economic recovery. How much more surprising, then, that a new entrant into the industry is Nouriel Roubini, the dour New York University economist whose predictions of financial disaster earned him the nickname Dr Doom.

Professor Roubini’s economic forecasting business, RGE, is planning to increase six-fold in size, marking him out as one of the few winners from the global financial meltdown.

What specifically will they offer?

It also hopes to capitalise on Professor Roubini’s close ties with policymakers, who have clamoured for an audience as the economic calamity has unfolded in line with his predictions. Professor Roubini was a member of Bill Clinton’s White House Council of Economic Advisers and has been senior adviser to Timothy Geithner, now US Treasury secretary. A new London-based operation will dispense advice to investors who trade stocks, bonds , derivatives, commodities and currencies. RGE’s market research and strategy group will grow to about 20 people from three, said Arnab Das, who joined RGE last month to lead the team in the UK.

The strategists will pay particular attention to “systemically important” companies such as banks and utilities – just the sorts of companies that governments might decide are too big to fail in the next crisis.

