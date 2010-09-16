Roubini Outdoes Himself, And Explains How Recent Good Data Will Doom The Economy

The thing about being so committed to one view point — whether bullish or bearish — is that you end up incorporating any data you see into your worldview, and everything becomes reinforcing.



We kinda think that’s what’s going on with Roubini.

On Bloomberg today he warned that the Fed will be too late to ease to save the economy.

Why?

Because the economic data has been coming in better lately, and thus the Fed will wait longer to act.

The good data will doom us.

Don’t miss: will everyone be bored of Roubini this time around?

