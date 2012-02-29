ROUBINI ON STOCKS: 'We're Eyeing The Exits'

Gina Sanchez

Photo: CNBC

“We’re still long,” said Gina Sanchez on an appearance on CNBC today. “I would say we’re eyeing the exits. The risks are getting a little more balanced.”Sanchez is director of equity and allocation strategy at Roubini Global Economics. That’s right. Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini’s firm.



On February 7, everyone learned Sanchez’s name when she told CNBC “We’re a believer; we’re celebrating. We think the rally has legs.”

This unexpected bullishness had hedge fund manager Doug Kass literally telling everyone to “SELL EVERYTHING!”

So, what’s with this change in tone?

“It’s just that then we had a lot of potential upside events that were going to happen in the market: the long-term refinancing operation, the potential of a bailout for Greece, the increased positive rhetoric in Europe. Those were all big positives,” said Sanchez today. “All of those things have happened.”

Here’s her appearence on CNBC:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.