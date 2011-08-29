Want To Know What Nouriel Roubini Thought Of Lady Gaga's Performance Last Night?

Lady Gaga as Jo Calderone

It’s no secret that economist and NYU professor Nouriel Roubini likes to party.Now here’s a hint about who he listens to while he’s getting his dance on.



Last night, Roubini broke from tweeting about gold and impending doom to live-tweet the MTV Video Music Awards.

“On a more serious note the VMA show on MTV is real fun and good! Boy Gaga rocks tonight,” he Tweeted.

Remember Lady Gaga opened the 2011 MTV VMA’s dressed in drag as her male alter-ego Jo Calderone to perform “You and I.”

Roubini loved it. She’s his favourite musical artist. Looks like Roubini has something in common with Lloyd Blankfein and Steve Cohen.

Check out his tweets below.

