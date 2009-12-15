How Nouriel Roubini Kind Of Hit On A Student's mum

Roubini made GQ’s list of “Men of the Year,” as the Oracle of the Year, but he’s likely earned another title this year.



He’s become sort of a pop-star economist since 2008, and after the newfound fame came the ladies.

At one speaking engagement last spring, a woman told Roubini that her son would be taking one of his fall classes at NYU.

“If he has the good genes of a bright woman like you,” he told her, “of course he deserves an A.”

Smooth!

