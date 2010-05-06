Roubini: 3 Out Of The 4 PIGS Will Get Creamed

Nouriel Roubini, speaking to la Repubblica, explained that Portugal and Spain are most at risk of Greek crisis contagion.



Italy is actually ‘at a reasonable distance’ from the problem.

Still, “You have to be careful to not stop here [for Italy]… There are still serious problems like public debt and lack of competitiveness.

Perhaps there’s at least one contrarian play in the PIGS.

