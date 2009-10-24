Roubini: A Big Crash Is Coming, But I Don't Believe In Gold

Nouriel Roubini believes that a “wall of liquidity” is chasing all kinds of assets, yet once the economy disappoints expectations, it will all come crashing down.



Yet for Dr. Doom, gold isn’t the answer.

According to him, despite the temporarily asset bubbles right now, we’re still in a deflationary world and we’ll realise it soon enough once growth stagnates and all kinds of inflated asset categories come falling down.

IndexUniverse: Roubini: I don’t believe in gold. Gold can go up for only two reasons. [One is] inflation, and we are in a world where there are massive amounts of deflation because of a glut of capacity, and demand is weak, and there’s slack in the labour markets with unemployment peeking above 10 per cent in all the advanced economies. So there’s no inflation, and there’s not going to be for the time being.

The only other case in which gold can go higher with deflation is if you have Armageddon, if you have another depression. But we’ve avoided that tail risk as well. So all the gold bugs who say gold is going to go to $1,500, $2,000, they’re just speaking nonsense. Without inflation, or without a depression, there’s nowhere for gold to go. Yeah, it can go above $1,000, but it can’t move up 20-30 per cent unless we end up in a world of inflation or another depression. I don’t see either of those being likely for the time being. Maybe three or four years from now, yes. But not anytime soon.

