Roubini Now Scaring The Hell Out Of Everyone From An Undetermined Location

Last week, professor Nouriel Roubini was in Jo-burg, raining on the good-data-point parade with tweets of doom.



We’re not sure where Nouriel is this week, but his outlook hasn’t improved.

This morning, following a burst of surprisingly positive economic news on a number of fronts, Nouriel is tweeting about the insolvency of the banking system.

This morning’s comments are based on a report by Amherst Securities analyst Laurie Goodman, which is written up on Housing Wire.

Roubini:

