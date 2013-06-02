NOURIEL ROUBINI: 6 Reasons Why Gold Will Plunge To $1,000

Gold has been getting poleaxed in recent months, though it remains just below $1400/oz.



In a piece up at Project Syndicate, economist Nouriel Roubini says gold will fall to around $1,000 before the end of 2015.

He gives 6 reasons why.

We summarize:

Gold spikes during extreme crises. The crises are over.

Gold does well during periods when there’s a risk of high inflation. That clearly is no longer a big worry, given how much central banks have unsuccessfully tried to stoke even modest inflation.

Now with the economy recovering, nobody wants to be in rocks that don’t pay any dividends.

Real interest rates are rising. That kills gold.

Governments with debt issues are selling gold.

Gold was juiced by right-wing fanatics in the US. That boom is over.

Read the whole column here —>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.