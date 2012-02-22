Roubini Fails To Convince A Room Full Of Greeks To Leave The Euro

Photo: Getty

Nouriel Roubini failed as a rabble-rouser last night in a debate on whether Greece should leave the euro.Athens News said the debate “lacked both the thrill and the contrast of viewpoints expected for its provocative motion.”



Roubini got little reaction when he asked the pro-euro crowd: “Can Greek society, Greek youth or Greek workers survive another five years of depression after five years of recession?”

Panelist Costas Lapavitsas blamed the audience for failing to get into debate, basically calling them a bunch of elitists who did not represent the common Greek.

Roubini has been calling for months for Greece to default and leave the euro.

(via @alea_)

