Roubini: Everything Signals A Slowdown In The US, Europe, Japan, And China

Nouriel Roubini is on CNBC right now, co-hosting Squawk Box, and we’ll update you as warranted with any notable quotes.



He hasn’t said anything about a double dip yet, but due to balance sheet constraints, he sees a slowdown in the US, Europe, Japan, and China. In other words: everywhere.

As for jobs, he believes the last two ugly months were not outliers, and show the real trend of the economy.

His frequent op-ed co-author Ian Bremmer is also on. He makes a good point about austerity in Europe, noting that a big contributor to the German preference for austerity is due to the fact that the opposite, stimulus, would be in large part a move to help out the Greeks.

