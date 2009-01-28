Roubini: Equities To Fall 20%, 6 Million Jobs Lost (VIDEO)

Davos must be depressing this year. No Angelina. No Bono. No David Patterson. Instead they get mingle with Dr. Doom, Nouriel Roubini (who despite his negative outlook on the economy is supposed to be a partyer in real life). Today he spoke to Bloomberg from the event, where he predicted stocks to fall 20% and job losses of 6 million. As Aaron Task wrote on Twitter: “just watched Roubini Bberg intvw and did a shot every time he said “collapse”; my blood-alcohol level is now 3.6.”



Also, a note to CNBC. Bloomberg has an awesome channel on YouTube, where they apparently put up fresh clips each day. Now that we realise this, we expect to be checking it out and putting up more videos from there. Time to get with the program.

(Found via Paul Kedrosky)

