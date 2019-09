Gold prices are tumbling deeper into bear market territory.



As the gold bugs suffer, Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini is only piling on.

He tweets:

Gold Bugs & @jamesgrickards in stupefied catatonic state as gold now has fallen from a peak of $1950 in 2011 to $1350 today. Eat your gold! — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 15, 2013

