Roubini: Even If We Don't Double Dip Immediately, We're Still At Risk Of One

CNBC spoke with Nouriel Roubini this morning about the progress of the recovery and the threat of a double-dip recession.
- 0:35 Expecting growth to be 1.5% in the second half of the year due to the housing market, bank lending, and job growth all being poor.
- 1:30 1.5% growth could lead to a double dip because that slow in growth can lead to negative feedback in the economy.
- 2:40 No reason to believe there will be massive job creation.
