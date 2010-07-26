Roubini: Even If We Don't Double Dip Immediately, We're Still At Risk Of One

CNBC spoke with Nouriel Roubini this morning about the progress of the recovery and the threat of a double-dip recession.



0:35 Expecting growth to be 1.5% in the second half of the year due to the housing market, bank lending, and job growth all being poor.

1:30 1.5% growth could lead to a double dip because that slow in growth can lead to negative feedback in the economy.

2:40 No reason to believe there will be massive job creation.

From CNBC:



