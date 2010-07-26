US

Roubini: Even If We Don't Double Dip Immediately, We're Still At Risk Of One

Gregory White

CNBC spoke with Nouriel Roubini this morning about the progress of the recovery and the threat of a double-dip recession.

  • 0:35 Expecting growth to be 1.5% in the second half of the year due to the housing market, bank lending, and job growth all being poor.
  • 1:30 1.5% growth could lead to a double dip because that slow in growth can lead to negative feedback in the economy.
  • 2:40 No reason to believe there will be massive job creation.

From CNBC:

