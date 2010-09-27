Roubini: We're In For More Financial Crises In Just The Next Decade

Nouriel Roubini spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the global economy, most notably about the threat of a double-dip recession. He said it was going to feel like a double-dip recession, even if we don’t technically enter into one, due to weak labour markets and falling home prices. The real chance of a double-dip is 40%, according to Roubini.



Roubini also said quantitative easing would be unable to trigger any growth as the problem in the marketplace wasn’t too little money, but too little demand.

But it’s not just the near term Roubini was negative about. He also felt that the weak reforms made by the U.S. government would be unable to stop more financial crises over the next decade.

From CNBC:



