Roubini: Cramer Is A Buffoon

Hmm, wonder if Nouriel Roubini will be appearing on Power Lunch anytime soon.



The man nicknamed Dr. Doom lashed out at Jim Cramer at an event in Toronto (the same one where Meredith Whitney said Ken Lewis should keep his job), calling the Mad Money host a buffoon.

NYPost:

“He was one of those who called six times in a row for this bear market rally to be a bull market rally and he got it wrong. And after all this mess and Jon Stewart he should just shut up because he has no shame,” (said Roubini)

Cramer recently wrote in a blog that Roubini is “intoxicated” with his own “prescience and vision” and said Roubini should realise that things are better since the stock market bottom in March.

Zing!

(via ZH)

