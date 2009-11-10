Roubini: Commodities Will Collapse

Nouriel Roubini still believes that commodities have rallied too far, even when it comes to oil and gold, according to an interview given to Hard Assets Investor.



While he admits that are fundamental sources of support for many commodities, his view is that prices have been driven far above what can be supported by fundamentals alone.

Speculation and capital flows have taken control of pricing. This won’t end well, potentially even for gold, if the U.S. economic recovery turns out to be a head-fake.

HAI: Well, in my view, commodity prices have increased since the beginning of the year too much, too fast, when compared to the improvement in economic fundamentals. Some of that increase is justified. But if the global economy were to have a more anemic, subpar recovery—if instead of a V-shaped recovery, there’s going to be a U-shaped recovery—then I actually think demand for commodities would be weak compared to supply, and there could be a correction in commodity prices in 2010.

Take oil prices: They have gone up from $30/barrel to over $80, at a time when demand is back to 2005 levels, and oil inventory is at all-time highs. Part of the increase is justified by fundamentals. But part of it is essentially this wall of liquidity chasing assets, and the effect of carry trade on the U.S. dollar, driving further higher these commodity prices.

So these nonfundamental factors can push oil and commodity prices higher, especially if there’s going to be an increase in expected inflation. But the fundamentals of supply and demand actually suggest that, from now on, oil and other commodity prices should be lower, rather than higher.

…

So in my view, some of the increase—even in precious metals—is not justified by fundamentals. The supply looks excessive, and it looks like part of a bubble, a generalized bubble we see across the world.

There’s much more, read the full interview at Hard Assets Investor.

