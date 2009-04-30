Roubini: Chicks Love Me For My Brain

When Gawker started reporting about Nouriel Roubini’s personal life last year, the man nicknamed “Dr. Doom” was furious. But now that he’s been famous for several months, and had plenty more coverage of his life, he seems willing to embrace it all.



NYMag reports on a recent event at an Israeli charity:

An economist is someone who knows 1,001 sexual positions but doesn’t have a girlfriend,” Nouriel Roubini quipped last night in his speech at Israeli charity the OR Movement’s dinner to honour his work as an economist. But judging by the company kept throughout the night — we never saw him without a drink in hand, and at least two girls on his arm — this was false modesty.

“The recession has been great for me,” Roubini, whose nickname of Dr. Doom belies the permanent grin on his face, told us when we caught up with him later, as a line of girls formed to be photographed next to him. “They love my beautiful mind,” he confided. “I am ugly, but they’re attracted to the brains. I’m a rock star among geeks, wonks, and nerds.”

Later he said the type of parties he likes are the ones where there are 10 girls to one guy and that his friend Bill Clinton “is a fan of this ratio.”

Ok, too much information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.