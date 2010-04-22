Roubini Bullish On His Birthplace, Turkey

At a business conference in Turkey, where Nouriel Roubini was born, Dr. Doom outlined his sunny outlook for the nation after meeting with auto industry executives.



Turkey weathered the crisis well, and as a result has shown its competitive strengths.

Turkish Weekly:

After financial crisis that took place in Turkey in 2001, the banking sector has been strengthened and financial discipline has been secured in the country, he said.

Roubini said Turkey has learned lessons from economic crises and created an economy based on exports.

Economic revival would continue in Turkey within the next years, he added.

Turkish stocks have returned to their pre-crisis highs, so they’ve rallied quite a bit already, but if the nation has a sustainable growth story then this might not mean we should discount the market’s future potential.

