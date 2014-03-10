ROUBINI: 'Bitcoin Is A Ponzi Game And A Conduit For Criminal Activities'

A five-Tweet takedown of Bitcoin from the NYU Stern School of Business economist Nouriel Roubini:

Apart from a base 4 criminal activities, Bitcoin is not a currency as it is not a unit of account or a means of payments or store of value — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) March 9, 2014

Bitcoin is not a unit of account as no price of goods and services is set in Bitcoin unit nor it ever will. So it isn't a currency — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) March 9, 2014

Bitcoin isn't means of payment as few transactions in Bitcoin. And given its volatility all who accept it convert it right back into $/€/¥ — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) March 9, 2014

Bitcoin isn't a store of value as little wealth is in Bitcoin and no assets in it. Also given price volatility it is a lousy store of value — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) March 9, 2014

So Bitcoin isn't a currency. It is btw a Ponzi game and a conduit for criminal/illegal activities. And it isn't safe given hacking of it. — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) March 9, 2014

