ROUBINI: America Is A Sick, Sick Country

“American madness: a teenager is allowed to receive a rifle as a birthday gift,” NYU professor Nouriel Roubini tweeted. “Sick sick country.”

Roubini’s words come hours after a gunman killed one person and injured several others at Marysville-Pilchuck High School near Seattle, Washington.

The gunman was later identified as Jaylen Fryberg, a freshman at the school. Fryberg, who shot and killed himself, reportedly had access to firearms, and an Instagram photo suggested that he had recently received a rifle as a birthday gift from his parents.

Much of the media attention has shifted to the mental state of Fryberg, who reportedly had been demonstrating emotional distress.

Roubini, however, argued that the focus should rather be about how easily accessible firearms are to people who may be mentally unstable.

Sadly, this is not a new argument. Lax US gun control laws have been tied to numerous tragic school shootings in recent history.

While highly publicized mass shootings are often expected to spur legislative change, little seems to actually get done.

Here are Roubini’s tweets:

American madness: a teenager is allowed to receive a rifle as a birthday gift. Sick sick country.

— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 25, 2014

Media idiocy: kid went on a rampage coz he was depressed. In a civilized country no one would have access to guns & be able to kill if upset

— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 25, 2014

Media psycho babble on why a kid goes shooting at school. No one ask why we live in a barbaric country where anyone can have access to guns

— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) October 25, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.