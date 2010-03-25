Roubini: 50% Chance Of Deadly China Trade War

These are pretty high odds for what could easily lead to economic disaster for both the U.S. and China… is it really this high?:



Business Week:

The U.S. and China are on a “collision course” over the Chinese currency and investors are underestimating the “consequences” for global financial markets, according to Nouriel Roubini.

There is a 50 per cent chance that the U.S. government will label China a currency manipulator, Roubini, a professor at New York University, wrote in a note to clients.

The yuan needs to be adjusted in the long-term, but as we’ve laid out before, if done wrong it will torpedo the global rebound. Thus it’ll be a shame if somehow the yuan political scapegoat ends up being running amok and tearing the legs off of the current U.S. rebound.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.