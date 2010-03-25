Roubini: 50% Chance Of Deadly China Trade War

Vincent Fernando, CFA

These are pretty high odds for what could easily lead to economic disaster for both the U.S. and China… is it really this high?:

Business Week:

The U.S. and China are on a “collision course” over the Chinese currency and investors are underestimating the “consequences” for global financial markets, according to Nouriel Roubini.

There is a 50 per cent chance that the U.S. government will label China a currency manipulator, Roubini, a professor at New York University, wrote in a note to clients.

The yuan needs to be adjusted in the long-term, but as we’ve laid out before, if done wrong it will torpedo the global rebound. Thus it’ll be a shame if somehow the yuan political scapegoat ends up being running amok and tearing the legs off of the current U.S. rebound.

