Desperate Rotterdam Port Offers Shipping Rebate

Rotterdam is home to Europe’s largest shipping port. And for the past 20 years at said port, tariffs on imports have never been tampered with. That is, until now:



FT: Rotterdam port, Europe’s biggest, will give a once-only rebate in 2010 on tariffs for sea and inland harbour dues to stimulate markets and strengthen its competitive position, the authority said on Thursday.

It said on balance, the sea and inland harbour dues will go down by 5 per cent in 2010, which is the first time in at least 20 years that the port has lowered its tariffs, and is due partly to the economic downturn.

