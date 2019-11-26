Only 9 movies received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes so far this year — here they are

Netflix ‘Knock Down the House,’ featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a perfect review rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. “The Russian Five”

Gold Star Films ‘The Russian Five’ had a limited release in March from Gold Star Films.

Number of reviews: 14

What it’s about: The documentary follows how the Detroit Red Wings added Russian players to its hockey team to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. “The Russian Five” was the name given to the group of players who defected from Russia to play hockey.

Critic Consensus: Critics called the documentary one of the most emotional sports stories you’ll watch even if you already know the story and aren’t a hockey fan.

8. “Fantastic Fungi”

Louie Schwartzberg/Youtube Brie Larson narrates this documentary.

Number of reviews: 15

What it’s about: Scientists and mycologists take you on a time-lapse journey through the fungi kingdom and the solutions they provide to medical and environmental issues. “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson narrates the film.

Critic Consensus: Critics said this is a beautiful, mind-blowing and entertaining documentary that will never have you look at a mushroom the same way again.

7. “5B”

RYOT Verizon Media acquired the documentary and released ‘5B’ in select theatres in June 2019.

Number of reviews: 17

What it’s about: The documentary follows nurses and caregivers and their patients in the first US AIDS ward unit, Ward 5B, in San Francisco, California.

Critic Consensus: A heartbreaking and inspiring look at the people who fought against fear and ignorance to help protect patients during the 1980s AIDS epidemic.

“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”

Roadside Attractions The film has interviews from creators of the musical as well as actors and theatre figures, including Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Number of reviews: 36

What it’s about: The documentary follows the origin of Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Critic Consensus: An enjoyable watch with archival footage and new interviews that will make you want to see the musical all over again.

5. “Chained for Life”

Kino Lorber Adam Pearson is a twin living with neurofibromatosis which has caused non-cancerous tumours to grow on his nerve tissue.

Number of reviews: 46

What it’s about: The satire looks at how we treat those with disabilities on and off screen as an actress has trouble disconnecting with her costar. The film stars Adam Pearson, an actor with neurofibromatosis.

Critics Consensus: “Darkly funny and impressively ambitious, ‘Chained for Life’ is as unpredictable as it is original.”

4. “The Chambermaid”

Kino Lorber ‘The Chambermaid’ was entered for best international feature film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Number of reviews: 58

What it’s about: The film follows a maid who works at a Mexican hotel and has dreams for a better life.

Critics Consensus: “‘The Chambermaid’ uses one woman’s experiences to take audiences inside a life – and a culture – that’s as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable.”

3. “One Cut of the Dead” (Kamera O Tomeru Na!)

Shudder ‘One Cut of the Dead’ is for anyone who loves zombie films.

Number of reviews: 73

What it’s about: The low-budget zombie comedy follows an apocalypse that breaks out as a director is filming his own zombie movie. It has a 37-minute opening with a single take.

Critic Consensus: “Brainy and bloody in equal measure, ‘One Cut of the Dead’ reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.”

2. “Knock Down the House”

Netflix ‘Knock Down the House’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Number of reviews: 86

What it’s about: The documentary follows the lives of four Democrat women – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paul Jean Swearengin – running for Congress in the 2018 US elections.

Critics Consensus: “A galvanizing glimpse behind the scenes of a pivotal election, ‘Knock Down the House’ should prove engrossing for viewers of all political persuasions.”

1. “They Shall Not Grow Old”

Warner Bros. The film was never eligible for an Oscar because it was originally a 2018 film release through Fathom Events that missed a filing deadline.

Number of reviews: 138

What it’s about: Peter Jackson directs the World War I documentary using colorized footage of British troops in Belgium from the Imperial War Museum. The film includes BBC interviews from the ’60s and ’70s.

Critics Consensus: “An impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact, ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation.”

Honorable mentions: A total of eight films had scores of 99% and are worth mentioning.

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is one of the best movies of the year for its unexpected twists and ensemble cast.

