A European banking dynasty made another big move on Wall Street

Wikimedia Commons Rothschild Coat of Arms

Rothschild & Co., one of the oldest banks in the UK, has made another big move on Wall Street.

The firm announced the opening of a Chicago office at 77 West Wacker Drive, according to a press release Thursday. It has also hired Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of the Chicago office.

Hirschfield was formerly a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

“We are excited to grow our presence to the Midwest, expanding Rothschild’s position as a leading independent financial advisory firm in North America,” James Neissa, head of Rothschild & Co North America, said in the release.

Earlier in August, the firm has hired James M. Neissa, who was joint global head of investment banking at UBS, as head of North America.

Rothschild offers M&A, strategy and financing advice, and investment and wealth-management solutions to institutions, families, individuals, and governments.

The firm has a rich history. Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who lived between 1744 and 1812, created a family partnership over 200 years ago. In the early 19th century, five of his sons established banking businesses in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Naples, and Vienna.

It is now one of the preeminent M&A advisory firms, ranking sixth by M&A revenue in Europe in the first half of 2o16 with $130 million in revenues, according to Dealogic.

That put it ahead of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

It ranked 13 globally, narrowly behind Jefferies and ahead of Centerview and Moelis & Co.

The firm has roughly 2,8000 employees in 40 countries around the world, according to its website.

