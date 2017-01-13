A job advert for 'Assistant Head Butler' at Rothschild & Co offers a rare glimpse inside one of the oldest investment banks in the world

Butlers are nowadays usually found only in the world’s most exclusive hotels, but investment bank Rothschild & Co. is bucking the trend.

A post on its website advertises for the vacant position of “Assistant Head Butler,” whose main duties involve maintaining the pantry at the bank’s City of London office, and overseeing a fleet of more junior butlers.

The Assistant Head Butler will answer to the Head Butler and deliver the daily “Butler Briefing” in his absence.

A source close to Rothschild & Co. said that the position has now been filled.

The full listing can be viewed below:

The investment bank is one of the oldest in the world, having been founded over 200 years ago by Mayer Amschel Rothschild, after which five of his sons established banking businesses around Europe.

Rothschild & Co. is the financial holding company for all the family’s banking interests, covering investment banking, corporate banking, private equity, asset management, and private banking. It had a £1.38 billion annual revenue as of March 2016.

According to some estimates, the Rothschild family’s combined personal wealth is as much as £285 billion ($350 million), although not all of that derives from Rothschild & Co.

The firm has roughly 2,800 employees in 40 countries, according to its website.

Rothschild declined to comment.

